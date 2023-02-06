Newly sworn-in MP Paul Mashatile says according to his knowledge, David Mabuza is still the deputy president of the country

Johannesburg - ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says he is ready to serve after he was sworn-in as a member of Parliament this afternoon. Mashatile did not allow the media to press him when questioned about the imminent Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, David Mabuza, who over the weekend announced that he had resigned as deputy president of the ANC and the country.

Mashatile, together with second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, former City of Joburg executive mayor Parks Tau and former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala were sworn-in at a ceremony with National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakule presiding over the proceedings. The newly sworn-in MP’s made a brief appearance before the media, wearing big smiles on their faces. “We are ready to serve, as you can see we have just been sworn-in,” said Mashatile.

Despite reports that Mashatile will replace Mabuza as the deputy president of the country, he simply said he did not know much. “As far as I know, Mabuza is still the deputy president. The last time I saw him, he was the deputy president of the country,” said Mashatile. Mabuza, at the burial of his brother, announced that he had resigned and had communicated this with President Ramaphosa.

He also said the decision to resign was to make way for Mashatile, who was elected as ANC deputy president at the party’s 55th national elective conference in December. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Sunday confirmed that Mabuza had expressed his desire to step down from the position after the outcome of the governing party’s leadership elections last year. “However, Ramaphosa has requested that Mabuza remains in his role until such time as the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” Magwenya said.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said according to her knowledge, Mabuza was still the deputy president of the country. “The president is yet to reshuffle if he does so, so far we don’t know any person going anywhere… for what …” Majodina said. She said she was in touch with Mabuza but at the end of the day, Ramaphosa would decide. She said they know of his intentions to leave the government.