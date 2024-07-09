Newly sworn in UDM cllr promises to prioritise e-government services

Yongama Zigebe, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) secretary-general, is tipped to lead the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) in the City of Johannesburg. On Tuesday, Zigebe, 37, said that he recognised the significance of this role in ensuring rigorous oversight and accountability within the municipality.

He said while the position was allocated to the UDM in the Government of Local Unity (GLU), the decision on his appointment would be subject to discussions within the party and coalition. “If appointed, I am fully prepared to embrace this responsibility with dedication and integrity. As a newly sworn-in councillor for the City of Johannesburg Metro Municipality, I bring a comprehensive vision and a set of strategic priorities aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges our community faces. My commitment is to drive impactful change through dedicated service and innovative governance,” Zigebe added. The UDM’s youngest secretary-general, said he would advocate for enhanced transparency and accountability, regular public reporting and updates on municipal projects, budgets, and expenditures to ensure residents were informed about where and how resources were being utilised.

He would also advocate for an open data portal where residents can access real-time information about municipal activities, budgets, and performance metrics. “This will foster greater transparency and allow for public scrutiny and feedback. Implementation of smart city technologies to enhance efficiency in service delivery. This includes smart waste management systems, intelligent traffic management, and digital platforms for reporting and addressing municipal issues. “Expand e-government services to allow residents to access and manage municipal services online. This includes paying bills, applying for permits, and lodging complaints without having to visit municipal offices.”

Zigebe was sworn in as a PR councillor in the City of Johannesburg on Monday afternoon. His appointment comes after a vacancy in the council was created when Thandi Nontenja, UDM national treasurer and MPAC chairperson, was elected as a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly following the elections. During his acceptance speech, Zigebe said he was looking to his new role as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg, adding that he would discharge his duties to the best of his ability.