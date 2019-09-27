Mangope, who is actively involved in empowering African women and girls with digital skills, said there was still much work to be done in equipping women and youth with the information, skills and enthusiasm they need to be active participants in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).
“It’s no secret that women still lag behind men in digital and STEM-related fields, with only one in three people who report profiting from new technologies being a woman,” said Mangope.
“This deprives them of crucial access to information, education and participation in the global digital economy. Coding teaches you important critical thinking skills and empowers you to leverage the immense power of exponential technologies in the service of solving some of the pervasive problems in the world around us.
"I am honoured to be part of one of Africa's biggest digital skills development initiatives and look forward to working closely with SAP, Unesco and Africa Code Week partners to inspire a new generation of African youth with 21st century skills.”