File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - The national SPCA has warned of jail time for gross neglect of animals during New Year’s Eve celebrations around the country, as fireworks are expected to dominate festivities throughout the evening. The NSPCA said it would be working with local authorities to clamp down on abuse, but has appealed to pet owners and the public to care for animals during celebrations.

This came as Joburg authorities asserted last week they would crack down on illegal fireworks, including letting them off in unauthorised areas.

Meg Wilson, spokesperson for the NSPCA, said she could not immediately divulge how many arrests had been made in the past for gross animal negligence and cruelty.

However, she asserted that her organisation had more than 80 offices around the country, all of which worked with local law enforcement to stem animal abuse.

“All the SPCAs are on 24-hour standby throughout the year, and we rely on the public to call us if there are any animal emergencies,” Wilson said. “However, the onus is on each pet owner to look after their animals responsibly and to ensure the safety of their animals at this time,” she urged.

She added that, unlike thunderstorms, where animals could “feel it coming”, firecrackers were unnatural sounds, and came out of the blue.

“Their hearing is far more sensitive (than humans). This goes beyond just pets; this is how wildlife operates in general. People need to be very mindful of that and take precautionary measures,” Wilson added.

If anyone wishes to learn more about precautions for animals, or to report cruelty, visit www.nspca.co.za

The Star