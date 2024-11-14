Next local government elections set for late 2026 to early 2027

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that South Africa's next local government elections are scheduled to be held between November 2, 2026 and February 1, 2027. This significant update comes on the heels of Cabinet's approval for the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee tasked with overseeing preparations for the electoral process.

The minister confirmed that the Cabinet had sanctioned this initiative after considering the results of the previous local government elections, which took place on November 1, 2021. “The inter-ministerial committee will be convened by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa. It will include other pivotal departments essential for ensuring free and fair elections,” Ntshavheni stated. As the nation approaches these upcoming elections, which mark the sixth local government elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994, the minister revealed that Cabinet has also approved a formula aimed at determining the number of councillors participating in the 2026 elections. This formula has been formulated in accordance with section 20 (1) of the Municipal Structures Act, intending to ensure a representative governance framework.

The minister added that as South Africans prepare for the next local government elections, the inter-ministerial committee will play a crucial role in setting the stage for what promises to be a pivotal political event, contributing to the ongoing governance and democratic evolution of the nation. “Cabinet considered and approved the formula for the determination of the number of councillors in terms of section 20 (1) of the Municipal Structures Act. The 2026 local government elections will be the sixth local government elections since the advent of democracy in 1994,’ she said. During her address, Ntshavheni also touched on the recent controversy surrounding the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Bill, which has seen Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi withdraw the bill after its Cabinet approval. Malatsi cited deficiencies in the legislation concerning the public broadcaster's funding model as the reason for his decision.