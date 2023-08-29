NFP congratulates Ramaphosa and BRICS partners on expansion

Johannesburg - The National Freedom Party (NFP) has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa and his fellow BRICS partners on their recent commitment to expand the bloc by including additional members. Last week, during the 15th BRICS Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre, it was announced that Argentina, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia had been invited to join the partnership to be identified as BRICS Plus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the leader of the NFP in Parliament, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, said the party was pleased with the latest developments among the BRICS countries. The summit saw more than 60 heads of state, including Brazil, India, China, Russia, and South Africa, among others, demonstrate the strength and unity of emerging economies as they discussed strategies to enhance global trade, co-operation, and a fair world order. “One of the pivotal discussions during the summit was the comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council. The BRICS declaration endorsed a vital principle: greater participation of emerging and developing nations, including Africa, Asia, and Latin America, in the UN and its Security Council. The NFP stands steadfastly in support of a more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient UN, which adequately addresses current global challenges and empowers developing countries to play a significant role in international affairs,” Shaik Emam said.

He said the NFP believes the resounding success of the 15th BRICS Summit not only celebrated the unity and collaboration among emerging economies, but also marked a pivotal moment in the transition towards a new multipolar world order. He added that the change in global politics was witnessing a shift from over-reliance on Western nations and their hegemony. “This evolving paradigm signifies a departure from the traditional dominance of a single global power, heralding an era where multiple nations assert their influence and contribute to shaping international discourse.

“The BRICS Summit’s emphasis on inclusive decision-making, economic diversification through local currencies, and collaborative efforts to address global challenges reflects the growing sentiment that the era of unilateral US hegemony is giving way to a more balanced and co-operative international landscape,” he added. He said the party supports and recognises the significance of this transformation and supports the ongoing endeavours of nations to collectively establish a fair, inclusive, and mutually beneficial global order that ensures the representation and well-being of all. “One of the clear benefits for South Africans is our energy agreements with China, which aim to resolve our load-shedding crisis more swiftly and efficiently. Furthermore, President Ramaphosa’s emphasis on the African Continental Free Trade Area demonstrates the BRICS nations’ dedication to uplifting the entire continent and fostering economic growth and co-operation on the African continent,” Shaik Emam stated.

Furthermore, the decision to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as permanent members on January 1, 2024, is a testament to the success of this BRICS Summit. This expansion, grounded in pragmatism and shared vision, positions BRICS as a diverse, dynamic, and inclusive partnership working towards a better world, he said. He said the BRICS leaders should be commended for their selfless efforts in supporting the expansion of the bloc. “I would like to thank our South African friends for the efforts they have made during our joint work. President Ramaphosa showed unique diplomatic mastery as we negotiated all the positions, including when it came to BRICS expansion. Despite challenges, the outcomes of the BRICS Summit reflect unity, collaboration, and diplomacy at their finest. The NFP stands united in applauding President Ramaphosa’s dedication and contribution to the success of the summit, which marks a significant milestone in international relations.