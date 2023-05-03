NFP happy with calls for delaying coal power stations’ shutdown

Johannesburg - The NFP says it supports the recent statements by Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, to delay the shutdown of coal power stations. The party says this decision is in line with the need to maintain a balanced energy mix.

NFP leader in Parliament, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, said coal remained a significant contributor to our energy supply, and government must take a strategic approach to transitioning to renewable energy sources “We acknowledge the importance of reducing carbon emissions to address the global climate crisis, and the need to reduce South Africa’s carbon footprint. However, we cannot compromise our development needs. Reducing carbon emissions must be done in a responsible manner that does not undermine the country’s energy security and economic growth.” Shaik Emam added the “severity of our energy crisis dictates that we must maintain a balanced energy mix”.

“There appears to be a major push to quickly transition to renewable energy sources. However, the motive of this push amid our current crisis is questionable. We have to question who will benefit from the complete shutdown of coal power stations. “Certainly not South Africans who experience continuous load shedding due to Eskom’s inability to get its house in order. An immediate shutdown will have severe consequences for our country and our energy security,” added Shaik Emam. Creecy recently said there was still room to reconsider the decommissioning schedules of some coal-fired power stations.