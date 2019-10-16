NFVF is shining light on SA’s acting flair









NFVF chief executive Makhosazana Khanyile The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) have officially launched their tag line and campaign: #LoveSAFilm. Through this campaign, they will be shining the spotlight on South African acting talent and profile the world-class facilities and technical expertise available in the country. The launch was part of the annual report meeting the foundation holds to account for the work done over the last year. The NFVF chief executive Makhosazana Khanyile also spoke about the new formatting of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), which includes more cleaned-up categories, down to 83 from a previous 92. There will also be a new category: Emerging Film-maker.

The 14th annual Saftas will take place in March next year. Entries opened yesterday and will close on November 15.

“As an agency of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, we have the mandate of making sure we create an equitable film industry. The industry has historically been largely male and white, and the creation of the NFVF was to make sure that we start to build capacity in previously disadvantaged individuals,” said Khanyile.

She added that it was through initiatives like grant funding in the development, production and training spaces, that allowed them to up-skill local talent.

“It’s great that as the NFVF we can give people the ability to dare to dream to bring their passion projects and plans to life and to the big screen.

“One of our other responsibilities and challenges is making sure that when these movies come out, people go out and support them.”

Khanyile said the country was now in a space where local production was an investment.

“It says South African minds are changing with the healthy appreciation of local stories.”

#LoveSAFilm was launched at the Durban International Film Festival first, but officially became public yesterday.

“It’s extendible to everything that we do. It could be #LoveSATalent or #LoveSAPhotographers. It’s all- encompassing. It’s the slogan for our activations and grounds us firmly in what our mandate is.”

Khanyile said the foundation was also looking at ways to better train people within the right skills area.

“Bearing in mind technology moves so quickly, it’s important for us to enable our film-makers to play at an international level. Distribution is also important. To have our stories have the ability to travel, and foster these channels that allow them to reach new markets and tell different stories.

“That remains a core focus for us. We have a major role towards contribution to the GDP. Movies are a business, not just a ‘nice to have’, and should be treated as such,” said Khanyile.