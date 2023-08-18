Ngema savours the taste of her Nando’s win

Johannesburg - Noluthando Ngema details how winning the first Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year at the Basadi in Music Awards (Bima) has changed her life. Ngema bagged a prize package worth more than R100 000, including a bursary for Bridges Academy, upskilling, educational and training opportunities, and a full year’s mentorship from South African musical legend Msaki.

“Winning this award has changed my career and life. This is only the beginning, and I hope that, with Nando’s and Bridges For Music, we can continue to have a great relationship in order to produce music that heals, gives hope to, and inspires people,” says Ngema. The bursary will include all-expenses-paid travel experiences to Cape Town and Joburg and professional recording sessions at Flame Studio and Bridges Studio. There is also a curated line-up of performance opportunities at events, including the Bridges For Music Gala Dinner, Nando’s events, TV performances and more; a year’s membership for Women In Music; and an image consultation from Sofn’free worth R20 000.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the thrilling announcement. Kirsty Niehaus, Nando’s marketing manager, also spoke about Ngema’s journey, highlighting that it helped her step closer to her dreams. “We’re excited to see where this journey takes her. It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to help her take the next step forward through Bima. Our purpose at Nando’s is changing lives, and our partnership with Bima speaks to the heart of what we’re about."

“We’ve been working with our music partner, Bridges For Music, since 2018, because we believe that helping to create pathways into the industry for South Africa’s emerging musicians is a way we can nurture and showcase local creativity to make a meaningful difference. Together with our loyal Nando’s guests, we’ll also be supporting the remaining four finalists in the Emerging Artists category in their journeys through funds raised by our ‘Give a little, do a lot campaign’ that’s running in all our restaurants countrywide during Women’s Month,” said Niehaus. The artist and content creator faced off against Black Villain, BUZZI Lee, Gemma Fassie, Ngema and Qaqamba Ntshinka. Ngema, who has always performed at family events, said her music resonated quite deeply with the human soul.