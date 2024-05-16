NGO calls on Ipid to probe businessman turned politician

NGO Right to Justice has called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the Directorate of Specialised Crime (the Hawks) to investigate KZN businessman turned politician Roy Moodley and his son Selvan Moodley for interference in the ordinary duty of the SAPS and the use of money to secure access and social protection from members of the security cluster; ie the Hawks. The NGO which former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be finally charged for corruption after weeks of ducking and diving has turned its attention to the Moodleys.

Roy Moodley is the founder of the African Movement Congress, a little known party started in KZN while his son manages a lot of the family businesses. Right to Justice says the allegations about the Moodleys have reached fever pitch and need to be addressed in earnest. The NGO has written to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, seeking an investigation on the Moodleys.

“For us it is simple, the Hawks and NPA will investigate. IPID will investigate officially but we will also rely on the services of private investigator Paul O’Sullivan to uncover more. From there on we’re going straight to court,” Lonwabo Mtyando said. “While it has long been alleged that Moodley has control of some personnel within the SAPS, the allegation must be acutely investigated and concomitant action be taken against Selvan and his father should it be found that they contravened the law.” Moodley senior is no stranger to controversy. Three years after the Durban high court ordered the eThekwini municipality to reopen a controversial R85-million-a-month security tender, by 2020 it had still not done so.

The beneficiary of the stalled tender seemed to be Roy Moodley and eight other companies, Moodley’s Royal Security, got for a bulk of the work. In 2010, Royal was awarded a series of tenders, totalling R471‑million, by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), according to the evidence presented to the Zondo commission. “The popular allegation that the Moodleys ‘holds members of SAPS and minister Bheki Cele by the ba**s’ is an insult to this hard won constitutional democracy. These sentiments must be explored in reference to the rule of law with the aim of combating the residue of State Capture and corruption. We have also written to NDPP Shamila Batohi and have reached out to NGO OUTA to join us in our bid to see accountability”