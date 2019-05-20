In this file picture, initiates walk on a field as they pose in Qunu, in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reuters

Mutilation of underage boys’ penises, circumcised without their parents’ consent, has angered an NGO, which has threatened court action against the national Department of Health for its alleged complicity. Bulelani Mzamo from B Mzamo Incorporated, a law firm representing the NGO Man and Boy Foundation (MBF), wrote a stinging letter to the Department of Health - addressing it to the minister and the director-general - accusing it of turning a blind eye to unlawful circumcisions of boys under the age of 16 without parental consent.

In May last year The Star reported that 12 boys, aged between 10 and 14, from an orphanage in the south of Joburg, were allegedly circumcised and left in the care of an unqualified man.

There are fears that two of the boys could lose their penises.

This gruesome incident, along with many others which MBF said the government had ignored, caused the NGO to make a slew of demands from national and provincial health departments.

These include a written undertaking from the minister and provincial MECs, to be submitted today, to refrain from: circumcising boys under the age of 16 except for religious purposes or for medical reasons on the recommendation of a medical practitioner; circumcising boys under 18 without proper and informed consent; circumcising boys under the age 18 without comprehensive aftercare services; approaching schools for purposes of touting and recruiting boys for medical male circumcision; and approaching boys under the age of 18 in communities that practise traditional initiation.

Failure to adhere to these demands, Mzamo cautioned, would result in an urgent motion being filed in the high court to compel the department to do so.

Popo Maja, spokesperson for the Health Department, acknowledged that the department had received the legal notice, but said he would not respond to it through the media.

Maja, however, said the surgical intervention was performed by clinicians, who had to abide by the prescribed guidelines.

On whether the department had ignored alleged abuses of boys reported to it, Maja said: “The department investigated these allegations and there were no cases of maleficence.” @khayakoko88