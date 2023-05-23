NGO opens case against Gordhan over Sars ‘rogue unit’ probe

Johannesburg - Chairperson of the Durban-based Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation (ULO), Dr Andile Hlatshwayo opened a case against Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan in connection with the SA Revenue Service's (Sars) "rogue" unit back in 2019, and he says it seems no headway is being made thus far. Five years later, there has been nothing forthcoming regarding the case, and no updates have been given to the NGO since the investigating officer working on the case was replaced.

In July 2019, the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruled in favour of suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommended remedial action against Gordhan pending a judicial review of her Sars "rogue" unit report. Hlatshwayo said he smells a conspiracy and that he wants South Africans to know who they are dealing with when it comes to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. He said that it was startling that Gordhan was involved in matters of intelligence, which he does not have the power to be part of.

Hlatshwayo said that these actions are akin to doing the president's job. "So it means that there is no president if he (Gordhan) can approve such a thing. In saying that the issue is that we have a security system in our country, which is the SAPS, that is in its own interest in its own oath of office by individuals (working for SAPS) to do the right thing and provide justice to people," he said. He said that the information was in the public domain and asked why there had been no action taken against Gordhan.

Hlatshwayo said that he was surprised at how the government has conducted itself when it comes to Gordhan, as his track record is nothing to ride home about. "Everywhere that Pravin has been mandated, it was never in the interest of ensuring that there is transformation,there is proper service delivery, and also driving his ministerial position accordingly. On the basis of the ANC, I don't know his operation within the policies of the ANC, but it really shows that Pravin is not an ANC member; he is just one of the infiltrators who has been positioned to drive the purpose of the cartels, which I can boldly say is to suppress the people of our country and not see the dawn of freedom and democracy," added Hlatshwayo. He said that the lack of media attention on the unit since it was first revealed, indicates that there must be much reported about cartels being in control of South Africa.

"So when I say the cartels, I mean those in control of certain media houses, who are then instructed and told what not to report," he said. He alleges that there are elements that do not want such matters to be publicised and want to cover-up the corruption that is taking place by those in governance. He pleaded with South Africans to hear his call and ask the government of South Africa to do something about Gordhan; otherwise, as the governing party, the ANC could not be trusted to lead the country.