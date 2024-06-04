NGOs and community organisations launch funding partnership

Scores of local and international community organisations and their representatives have gathered at the Sandton Hotel for the three-day Masana wa Afrika conference, which kicked off with the launch of a funding partner programme on Tuesday. Led by a team in South Africa and Uganda, Masana wa Afrika provides grants and capacity-strengthening support to community-based organisations whose sole mandate is to provide critical services to children and families across Africa.

In 2023, Masana wa Afrika moved away from ELMA’s Community Grants Program which, since 2012, had supported over 130 community-based organisations, over half of which support children with special needs. ELMA Philanthropies provides philanthropic advisory services to The ELMA Group of Foundations. Now with an added mandate to facilitate not only funding part long-term collaborations and partnerships with Community-based Organisations (CBOs), officials from Masana wa Afrika engaged in a series of discussions on how CBOs can benefit from partnerships with the funders.

Bernadette Moffat, the board chairperson at Masana wa Afrika, stressed the importance of a two-way communication and partnership between CBOs and funding partners. “We are not an institution that only writes cheques and do EFTs. That is not what we are about. We are about trying to make the child seen by the community and community leaders so that the child can be assisted. “My only hope is that Masana continues to listen to the leaders of the community and the children of those communities. We should always be challenging ourselves to hear and listen to everyone who needs to be heard and listened to,” said Moffat.