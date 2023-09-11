NGOs are urged to help the city reclaim hijacked properties

Johannesburg - City of Joburg MMC for Human Settlements, Anthea Leitch has called for human rights organisations and NGOs to help the city reclaim some of the hijacked and abandoned buildings in the city. Leitch’s pleas come after she and MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, along with others, continued their inspection of some of the crime-infested and neglected buildings in the city centre on Saturday.

Their visit took them to one of the infamous buildings, including the Casa Mia building, the Florence Nightingale building, the Tygerberg building, and the Greenhouse building, reported to be some of the city’s most dangerous buildings. The living conditions in most of the hijacked buildings are appalling, as people who reside in them are often without clean water or electricity. Often, the rooms they stay in are dark, stuffy and without emergency escape, which makes them a haven for disasters such as the recent one that killed 77 people. Tshwaku, who has been visiting and inspecting hijacked and abandoned buildings throughout the week, highlighted some of the circumstances that might have contributed to comparable homes catching fire recently when he visited the buildings.

Tshwaku said in most of the buildings, people were forced to live in appalling conditions where there was little to no ventilation, thereby making them vulnerable to fire incidents that have characterised inner-city living in some of these buildings. “You have a situation where people will stay here, but there are no windows. They (residents) are using candles most of the time, and when they are left (unattended), they can cause fire. So during the fire, they cannot get out because there are no emergency exits,” Tshwaku said while visiting the Florence Nightingale building. According to Angela Rivers, general manager at the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association, there are 57 such buildings in the CBD alone, most of them owned by the federal, state, or local governments.

Leitch, following her visit, also decried the living conditions of residents of these buildings. “We inspected Florence Hospital, an abandoned building; Casa Mia, Joschoowned but hijacked; Tygerberg building, privately owned; owner stays in Kelvin, but collects rent; a room partitioned 5 to 6 times and does not pay rates or for services. We must act now. “We implore all spheres of government to join hands in restoring the state of these buildings and the living conditions of their inhabitants. NGOs advocating for the human rights of those illegally occupying these buildings are encouraged to consider the severe infringement on human rights endured by these residents,” she said.

Leitch said there was a pressing need to ensure the safety of 92 children who attend a crèche at Florence Nightingale, while Casa Mia, owned by the government housing agency Joscho, which fell into illegal occupation, needs to be refurbished. “The situation at Tygerberg is of grave concern and requires further investigation as rent is being paid, but there are no municipal bills. There is a case of fraud, corruption and money laundering currently pending with the Hawks, and the accused is said to have incurred around R20 million thus far from managing buildings in the city,” she said. The latest visit comes just days after 23 people, including a city councillor from Joburg, were arrested for their role in the hijacking of buildings.