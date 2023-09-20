NHI would require higher taxes, according to experts

Johannesburg - The Hospital Association of South Africa Conference held in Cape Town unpacked the economic trajectory of the country, and highlighted how constrained the economy was. Dr Paula Armstrong of FTI Consulting, one of the speakers, said that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic still held sway over the country.

“The economic growth rate is not looking good,” she said. South Africa’s growth was still constrained and was likely to remain that way, Armstrong said, painting a picture of high unemployment, dwindling salaries, rising inflation, and the economic effects of load shedding. Against this background, she explored the cost of National Health Insurance, “if the government used a single payment system”. Armstrong said that according to figures compiled in 2011, the South African government would have to raise 200 million rand through taxation.

This would require raising VAT from 15% to 21.5%. And a 31% increase in personal income tax across the board. However, to find a model to fund the NHI, Armstrong said it was important to first identify who the medically uninsured were and to get them into the system. They made up 84% of the population and were either on social grants or earned less than R70 000 a year. Wits University Professor Alex van den Heever, warned that if the NHI operated as a typical centralised government entity, it would likely fail just like many State Owned Enterprises (SoEs).

He said that was because a concentration of power often removed the checks and balances that prevented corruption. “What we have is a governance problem. It is all about the accumulation of power, and the only way to stop it is to not allow it. If you allow your regulators to be captured, if you create legislative frameworks that aren’t enforced, then you're allowing this accumulation of power to occur.” Van den Heever added that people who responded to the communities rather than political parties were needed to make it work. A decentralised entity was more innovative, he said.

Economist Professor Ronelle Burger of the University of Stellenbosch added to the conversation by giving the South African health care system a medical check-up. Her research had shown a healthcare system that was not doing the basics right and was under-performing when compared to developing countries in the same category as South Africa. For a start, it was an unequal, polarised healthcare system. In this system, the private care sector accounted for two-thirds of the doctors and half the nurses, while catering to the needs of just one-of-five South Africans.