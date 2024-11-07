Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi sentenced to 60 days for contempt of court

Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi, a controversial figure in the world of entertainment, once again finds himself in the eye of the storm after being reportedly sentenced to 60 days of direct imprisonment for contempt of court. His arrest is linked to a “defamation of character” civil suit involving notable rapper K.O.

This ruling comes while he was attending proceedings related to another sexual assault case involving actress Itumeleng Bokaba. Court documents that have since been shared publicly reveal that he was found guilty of contempt of court and subsequently sentenced to a direct imprisonment term of 60 calendar days, effective on Thursday. Baloyi has on numerous occasions, publicly targeted K.O., insinuating that the musician failed to safeguard the late rapper AKA, as well as alleging that K.O.’s brother was implicated in AKA’s tragic death that happened last year.

Despite the mounting pressures, Baloyi appears to be resolute. In his latest social media statements, he expressed acceptance of his circumstances as part of his fight for justice, calling for accountability in the killings of both AKA and his close friend Tibz. “I accept my fate in the cause of #Justice4AKA & #4TibzSake; that’s all from me for now,” he stated, indicating he remains focused on the broader implications of his ongoing legal struggles. Last month, Baloyi spent a weekend in custody before securing bail at R5 000 from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.