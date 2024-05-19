NHRBC conspicuous by its silence in the George building collapse saga

As the search and rescue mission at the collapsed George building in the Western Cape was concluded on Friday with all shoulders to the wheel, one crucial stakeholder who should have led from the front was caught sleeping at the wheel throughout the saga. The National Home Builders Registration Council (NHRBC) has been conspicuous by its silence throughout the ordeal during which a total 62 workers were trapped in the ruins of the proposed five-storey Neo Victoria building.

By the last count, 33 workers had died. A total of 19 were unaccounted for and 12 are recuperating in hospital from the disaster that took place on May 6. Among the workers were a sprinkling of local as well as foreign nationals from Lesotho, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The disaster struck such a chord that everyone from Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi to President Cyril Ramaphosa made time to visit the site and commiserate with the families of the affected workers. The local municipality and other disaster management entities have been camping on site, doing their all to assist. The NHRBC was nowhere to be found. The NHBRC is a regulatory body of the home building industry. It was established in 1998 in accordance with the provisions of the Housing Consumers Protection Measures Act, 1998 (Act No 95 of 1998).

“Our mandate is to protect the interests of housing consumers and to ensure that builders comply with the prescribed building industry standards as contained in the Home Building Manual,” according to the council’s founding documents. It would appear that what was deemed as urgent by other role-players in the disaster wasn’t so hectic in the estimation of the NHBRC. Machwene Semenya, the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on human settlements, reportedly called on the NHRBC to launch an in-depth investigation into the tragic incident.

Semenya made this call just three days after the building collapsed. She said the NHRBC had “a moral and legal duty to investigate and report on any shortcomings during the building process”. Quoted in The Star of May 10, Semenya said: “The investigation should focus on whether there was bad workmanship, registration of the builders, and whether the materials used are in accordance with buildings standards in the country as per the Housing Consumers Protection Measurement Act.” Asked for comment regarding the council’s role in the George building case, head of the NHRBC, Songezo Booi, referred this reporter to the council’s communications department, after a change of heart to handle the interview personally.

Portia Sebulela of corporate communications at the NHRBC said: “As this matter is under forensic investigation, we are not in a position to comment at this time pending that.” Sebulela then shared a statement dated May 7, 2024: “The National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) commiserates with all affected by the collapse of the multi-storey apartment complex in George on Monday, May 6, 2024. “As the search and rescue operation continues, we anticipate that a forensic investigation is under way to determine the root cause of the building’s collapse.

“The outcome of the inquest and forensic investigation will determine the way forward. As the regulator in the home building industry, the NHBRC is available to respond to any questions posed to assist with the investigation.” But the NHRBC was actually not available for comment as compliance questions went unanswered. After forwarding the statement, Sebulela went to the ground. She did not respond any further. It is anyone’s guess if the builders, Liatel Developments, and the developers were registered with the NHRBC and were compliant.

The NHRBC boasts that “our goal is to assist and protect housing consumers from any unscrupulous home builders who deliver substandard houses, bad workmanship and (use) poor quality material”. Anyone seeking to know if the builders of the George structure adhered to NHRBC standards will be none the wiser until the regulatory body chooses to speak. No one will know what the registration and inspection processes entail.