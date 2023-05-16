Nike tracksuits and Burberry sweaters, the dress code of a Facebook rapist

Johannesburg - Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester set tongues wagging when he appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court virtually, sporting a Burberry hoodie valued at almost R19K. The black hoodie with a white label went viral on social media, and some users questioned how a couple of convicted criminals were allowed civilian clothes.

Bester also turned heads as he appeared with a clean-shaven head and appeared composed. He will remain at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria until June 20 while further investigations are conducted. Correctional Services Department (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said all suspects, when they appear in court, do so wearing their civilian clothing.

“It is common that when accused appear in court they do so wearing their clothes. Officials keep the clothes for them, or if their families wish to bring them clothing items, they are allowed,“ Nxumalo said. “I am represented by advocate Jeremiah Pela, my Lord,” Bester told magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi. The defence and the State went back and forth in arguments, including the issue of Bester appearing virtually. His team said they did not request this.

Bester is facing a number of charges, including escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Facility. He escaped last May after faking his own death. G4S Security, the company running the public-private facility, was fooled into thinking it was his body that was found at cell 35 after the cell was set alight. Investigations have since revealed that the charred body found in Bester’s cell was that of Katlego Bereng, a 32-year-old father of two young children. He was laid to rest earlier this month.