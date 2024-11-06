Nine Hours of Kyalami set to blend motorsport and music in spectacular festival

As the countdown begins to the much-anticipated Nine Hours of Kyalami, motorsport enthusiasts are gearing up for an unforgettable weekend of adrenaline, entertainment, and culture on November 29 and 30. The South African Endurance Series (SAES) launched the Nine Hours of Kyalami at the Tempo Luxury Restaurant in Sunninghill, setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable event in South Africa’s motorsport calendar.

To amplify its appeal, the event will also feature a stellar line-up of local musical talent, including names like Zakes Bantwini, Oscar Mbo, Prime Circle, Lee Cole, Sun-El Musician, Daliwonga, Mas Musiq, Tamara Dey Live, Kyle Cassim, Chrizz Beatz, Pablo Lundell, Weston & Engine, DJ Buhle, Ed-Ward, DJ Mo, Timo, and Shluda. This infusion of live entertainment is expected to attract families and music lovers alike, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout the festival. Extended family-friendly activities will highlight the event, including a dedicated Kids Zone filled with jumping castles, face painters, and balloon artists. A lively flea market will further enhance the experience, along with the chance for families to compete on the Kyalami Dynamic Handling track with go-kart rentals.

SAES CEO Wayne Riddell highlighted the growth of the endurance racing culture in South Africa and the significance of the Nine Hours of Kyalami in the global motorsport landscape. Riddell expressed his excitement ahead of the major days, saying: “The Nine Hours of Kyalami is a celebration of passion, resilience, and the spirit of motorsport. This event not only showcases world-class racing talent but also strengthens South Africa’s position on the global motorsport map. “We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented field of racers, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike.”

Riddell reveals that for the younger generation of enthusiasts, SAES will, for the first time, be hosting a Virtual vs. Real competition. More than 100 SIM racer teams will take on their real racing counterparts in a simultaneous Nine Hours of virtual racing on the same track, at the same venue, and at the same time. It is explained that this innovative approach aims to bridge the gap between virtual and real racing and introduce new audiences to the excitement of motorsport.