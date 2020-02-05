Nkosi's Haven falling apart due to lack of funding









AIDS activist Nkosi Johnson, speaks during the official opening of the 13th International Aids Conference in Durban on July 9, 2000. File picture: Themba Hadebe/AP As the world celebrated the life and contributions of the late HIV/Aids child activist Nkosi Johnson on Tuesday, his legacy foundation established to care for people affected by the virus was falling apart. Nkosi’s Haven, a village based in Vereeniging, south of Joburg, currently cares for and feeds 140 mothers and orphans affected and infected by HIV/Aids, and is struggling to make ends meet with its running monthly costs of R403500. The home even struggles to meet the salary requirements of its 21 employees, despite the global recognition and sustainable international funding that it once had soon after Nkosi died in 2001 at the age of 12. At the time, he was South Africa’s longest surviving HIV-positive-born child. Nkosi was given global recognition on Tuesday February 4 when Google launched a doodle to mark his 31st birthday. A Google doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s home page intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures. Icons such as Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela are some of the few South African figures to have received such an honour. However, Johnson’s grave did not mirror Google’s special celebration on what would have been his 31st birthday. There were no visitors to the child activist’s final resting place, nor flowers to commemorate his anniversary.

It also seemed to have been a normal day for Gail Johnson, Nkosi’s adoptive mother and the director of Nkosi’s Haven, as she told of the difficulties of trying to keep alive her son’s dream of providing a safe place for people affected by HIV/Aids.

Johnson said that soon after Nkosi’s passing the foundation had received a number of international donations, but these dwindled quickly over the years due to financial constraints and lack of interest.

“After Nkosi won the Children’s Peace Award posthumously in 2005, we received $100000 from the Dutch.

“They also introduced me to other Dutch foundations for donations. For a while everything was great as we were receiving donations locally and internationally. And then they stopped coming in,” said Johnson.

The village battles to maintain and provide food, water, medication, and hospice care for its residents.

“Finances are terrible. The running costs are R403500 a month, and we’re not getting nearly enough. We have been trying to get government funding but have had a hard time, but with the newly appointed MEC (for social development) we are hoping that it will be easier for us,” Johnson said.

She said the village had 15 cottages that each accommodated 10 people. The children were separated based on gender, and some mothers that were more ill and needed more care than others. But Johnson said that as the situation stood, said she would not be surprised if they were forced to close their doors.

About the Google doodle for her child, Johnson said she had given permission for it last year.

“I found out last year that Google would be commemorating Nkosi but I had forgotten about it. I only remembered today (Tuesday) as I woke up to a lot of congratulatory messages for the Google exposure, but no one is saying ‘listen, can I donate some money towards the foundation’, which is a little disappointing because we are in a very vulnerable position. We have lost so many donors, we only have one corporate donor in South Africa,” she said.

Nkosi made international headlines in July 2000 when he delivered a self-written address, televised worldwide, to 10 000 delegates at the 13th International Aids Conference in Durban. The feat made him a global icon as it challenged negative perceptions about people living with HIV/Aids, and led to him winning the first Kids Rights Foundation’s international Children’s Peace Prize in Rome in 2001.

Johnson said that her fondest memories of her son were when they used to tell jokes in the kitchen.

“I enjoyed every moment with my son, more especially when we would make food in the kitchen and he would want to tell a joke but forget the punchline, or laugh before the punchline.

“He was an amazing young man and my wish is to fulfil his wish and continue his legacy,” she added.

