No companies blacklisted by Gauteng Health, including those implicated in Tembisa Hospital corruption

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Health Department (GHoD) has not blacklisted a single company for involvement in corruption, including those implicated by the SIU in R1 billion in irregular spending at Tembisa Hospital. This was revealed by the Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, in a written reply to the DA’s questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

According to the MEC, there is a Restricted Supplier and Tender Defaulter Report (RSTDR), but none of the implicated companies are on it because the department cannot record companies on the list, but report the companies for blacklisting through the relevant Treasury. She said: “A Treasury requirement is that only confirmed cases be reported to avoid litigation, and the department awaits final counsel and SIU reports before reporting the companies.” DA Gauteng spokesperson for health Jack Bloom, MPL, said there were 93 companies currently listed on the RSTDR, but not a single one had been put there by the Gauteng Health Department.

This means that these companies can still get tenders from Gauteng hospitals. “In stark contrast, 18 companies were put on the RSTDR list by the Western Cape Health Department for fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, or misrepresentation of information. “Both the DA-led Midvaal and Modimolle-Mookgophong local authorities put five companies on this list.”

Bloom added that the DA would continue to press for real accountability and consequences for those who steal the money desperately needed to improve health services. “There are even three companies placed on the RSTDR by the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I am astounded that the GHD has not put a single company on this list despite the many scandals of companies that were irregularly appointed and involved in proven criminality over many years.

“This is why these companies continue to get overpriced contacts that they do not fulfil in many instances, and it’s more evidence that fighting corruption has never been a priority in this department, which is plagued by criminal syndicates that receive political protection,” Bloom said. Gauteng Health Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said: “None of the companies implicated in corruption at the Tembisa hospital are recorded on the ‘Restricted Supplier and Tender Defaulter’ report. “The Gauteng Department of Health cannot record companies on the list, but reports the companies for blacklisting via National Treasury.