No CR17 bank statements, no performance appraisals, Ramaphosa ‘a serial sealer’

The DA has promised to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court to force him to make the appraisal of his ministers’ performance public. DA leader John Steenhuisen is not the only one who has accused the president of being secretive about things that should be in the public domain.

On Wednesday, former chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng accused Ramaphosa of having improperly sealed the CR17 bank statements which contain the names of the people and institutions that funded his 2017 election campaign. The former chief justice, who has been criticised for his utterances, spoke during the inaugural SAfm lecture, saying Ramaphosa acted outside of the Constitution when he decided to seal the documents. “The president and the CR17 team chose to and represented to the Public Protector that he deliberately, intentionally and strategically him himself ignorant of donors and the extent of their contributions to the campaign as well as the operations of the campaign in relation to their contribution... What the president evidently did was to frustrate the efforts of the Public Protector by not just withholding the truth, but the office to fulfil its constitutional obligations, by not just withholding the truth, but deliberately asserting the opposite of it,” he said.

Yesterday the DA in a statement indicated it was willing to take the president to court to obtain the performance assessments of South Africa’s Cabinet ministers whose performance against their portfolios remain a mystery more than five years into Ramaphosa’s term. Steenhuisen said the party would be forced to use the Promotion of Access to Information Act in order to make this a reality. The DA’s demands come after Ramaphosa’s office suggested that the president met his ministers and scored them against the State of the Nation promises to gauge their level of performance.

In a statement yesterday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said all the ministers entered into performance management agreements with the president which were signed in 2020, adding that the fact that they were not public did not shield any of them from being held accountable. Magwenya said: “It’s not an issue for the president to play politics with, as the opposition parties would prefer to do. There isn’t necessarily an obligation to make those assessments public. “The purpose is not to embarrass anybody or hang out anybody to dry in public, the purpose is to be constructive.”

However, the DA said keeping the ministers’ performance secret did not reflect the free and transparent values which Ramaphosa as head of state should be promoting and protecting. “We are already appealing a decision by the government to deny the public this information following our application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA),” Steenhuisen said. “It is the ultimate indictment on Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency as a so-called reformer, and his constitutional obligation to respect and uphold the values of democracy and accountability, that just over three years since releasing signed ministerial performance agreements, the President now refuses to make the results of their assessments public,” Steenhuisen said.

He has also accused Ramaphosa of having failed to conduct the much-promised lifestyle audits on his MPs as yet another intention to protect himself and his executive from public scrutiny. “It has been almost six years since President Ramaphosa promised to conduct lifestyle audits on Members of the National Executive, as announced in his 2018 Sona reply. To date, this process is still shockingly incomplete and inconclusive – yet another lie to the South African people from a President who exists only as a bystander to his own government’s failures,” said the DA leader. Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa who had painted himself as a reformer had failed to live up to his expectations.