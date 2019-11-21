No gun, no death was going to stop us from burying Winnie Mandela - Malema









EFF leadership led by Julius Malema outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) The case against EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - accused of assaulting a police officer last year during the burial of anti-apartheid Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - was postponed in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. “All we were fighting for was to enter the cemetery and to go bury our mother; we had all the right to be there, he was not going to stop us. “No gun, no death, nothing was going to stop us from burying Winnie Mandela,” Malema said outside court on Wednesday after the brief appearance. Malema said he was happy to be dragged to court and if it meant being arrested for burying a revolutionary, then so be it. He said it was also a clear indication that the party was breaking barriers and causing a stir.

“It’s a waste of the court’s time but that is what white people do. If they disagree with you, they take you to court. It’s apartheid tactics.”

The officer laid a case against the politicians at the Douglasdale police station, but it had allegedly received no police attention until AfriForum’s private prosecution unit inquired about it.

“From AfriForum’s side, we welcome the fact that Malema and Ndlozi appeared at court today. We believe in equality before the law. We are thankful that it is in the interest of everybody that one should be prosecuted irrespective of being a political figure,” said Kallie Kriel, chief executive of AfriForum.

The case has been postponed to March 10 next year. - African News Agency (ANA)