No hugs and no excited squeals but just anxiety as schools reopen amid Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The first day of school is usually filled with excitement and loud laughter from teachers and learners as they catch-up. But on Monday, an uncomfortable blanket engulfed Mulbarton Primary School as anxious parents dropped off their children while teachers tried to reassure them on the first day of school in more than two months. Instead of running into the yard and reuniting with their friends, learners had to queue at only one school entrance where a teacher helped them use a hand sanitiser dispenser operated by a foot lever. Once in the yard, their temperatures were taken and recorded before they could proceed to their classes. Monday June 8 was the first day of school for Grade 7 and 12 learners across the country since the Covid-19 outbreak. Thirty-eight schools in Gauteng reported cases of teachers and learners being infected with the coronavirus. There were 39 learners who had tested positive and the department is investigating a further 38 cases.

At Woodhill College a learner tested positive, forcing some learners and teachers to go into quarantine.

The Holy Rosary School will also shut its doors until June 19 after four matric learners contracted the disease.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “A number of Covid-19 positive teachers were reported by the Department of Health.

"In the main, these cases arose prior to schools reopening. Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure we have arranged for urgent decontamination of all such schools.”

While the majority of schools opened with an up to 85% attendance rate across the province, Lesufi said nine schools didn’t because of vandalism or a lack of water.

Mulbarton Primary principal Lawrence Kistadoo said: “We just have to get used to the new normal. Today will just be orientation day for the learners. We will show them videos about the virus and drill it into them that there will be no hugging and touching. We will also listen to them and answer whatever questions they have about the virus.”

He said class sizes have been reduced to about 17 learners a class.

“The Grade 7s are older so it should not be a problem. I don’t know what we’ll do with the Grade 1s because they love hugging their teachers," Kistadoo said.

Parent Salome Mabe said: “I am a bit anxious but he is excited. I think he has been missing his friends. He has been watching the news and he understands what is going on.

“I never cried when he started Grade 1 but now I feel like crying because it is all so new.”

At Balmoral College in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, a parent said: “I think I am fortunate because my child is old. She is already 18 and she knows what's at stake. Overall, I am satisfied with what I have seen at the school; everything is in order and the learners will be safe.”

Grade 12 learner Isaac Makhura expressed his gratitude to the school management and department.

“It’s good to see that our school is compliant and we have been granted this chance to return to class. I had an opportunity to attend orientation last week and as learners we have been made aware of the importance of keeping our masks on at all times, washing our hands regularly and maintaining social distancing.”

Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo urged school transport operators to comply with lockdown regulations when transporting learners. The regulations stipulate that vehicles should have 70% occupancy but this does not sit well with drivers.

Shebi Malakoane, who has been a school transport driver for more than 10 years, usually transports 15 learners.

On Monday she could only transport three because not all were back at school.

“I only had three today, meaning I only made money for petrol which won’t be enough to last the whole month, and I’m not sure I will be able to honour the commitment to take these kids to school for the month.

“If I transport 70% it means I’ll have to drop some learners and who will transport them,” she asked.

Another driver, who spoke anonymously said: “I won’t be going to register until schools are fully open… I don’t have petrol to go to the centre to register because I haven’t had income for the last two months.