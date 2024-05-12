The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has confirmed that there were no fatalities and injuries sustained after a ward at Bertha Gxowa Hospital, in Germiston, caught fire on Friday afternoon. In a statement, the department said the fire was caused by a mental health patient admitted at the male psychiatry ward. The patient, admitted in a secluded room, lit a cigarette and later threw a matchstick onto a blanket which resulted in a smouldering smoke and a small fire.

GDoH said a CCTV footage revealed that a female visitor had snuck in cigarettes and a matchbox into the patient’s room, which according to hospital’s policies, visitors are not allowed to give patients such substances, including alcohol. “Cigarettes can only be used at designated areas and not in wards. Alcohol is not allowed. They know what is allowed, and what is not allowed as this is explained to all visitors,” said Motalatale Modiba, GDoH head of communication. The patient was transferred to a secluded room in another ward for continuation of treatment. Although the matter was reported to the police, Modiba said the patient cannot be charged as per law due to his condition, but the female visitor was reported to the police.