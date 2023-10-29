No-knife beauty is the new face of agelessness, says medical expert

Both internationally and in South Africa, demand for plastic surgery continues to boom as clients seek to turn back the clock on ageing and enhance their looks. But while it’s easy to assume that surgery is the best and most permanent solution to reverse the signs of ageing, that’s not always the case, emphasises a medical expert.

According to anti-ageing and aesthetics specialist Dr Reza Mia, the owner of the Anti-Ageing Art medical aesthetic and holistic wellness centre in Joburg, non-invasive aesthetic treatments offer a far more affordable and safer option for enhancing one’s features while delivering natural and lasting results. “We caution against anything that makes the proportions of the face look unrealistic. If you don’t see it commonly in nature, people will immediately realise that you’ve had work done because it looks fake,” he says. Less subtle treatments not only tend to look fake, but can actually age your face instead – the opposite of what you want to achieve when getting aesthetic treatments. Doing too much lip filler, for example, can lead to unnatural-looking, puffy, doughnut-like lips that don’t taper off in the corners, resulting in incorrect proportions that significantly age and distort your appearance.

He notes that the best results for anti-ageing are not only natural-looking, but also aesthetically appealing. “Excessive or poorly positioned filler doesn’t look natural and doesn’t help to reverse the effects of ageing in the skin. But when done correctly, you achieve two goals. One, you achieve a more youthful look, and two, you look more natural and attractive.” Reza advises a more holistic approach to anti-ageing treatments that not only gives skin a more youthful look, but also blend with the skin’s natural shape and movement.

“Not everyone is the same and it’s important to find a solution for each individual’s specific needs. Before we can advise on proper treatment, it is important to understand a patient’s desired outcome and their unique skin.” Benefits of minimally invasive cosmetic treatments There are many benefits to non-surgical anti-ageing cosmetic treatments. These treatments are non-invasive, which means that they cause minimal pain and discomfort and patients can go home immediately after the procedure. They also have minimal recovery time, no scars, a lower risk of complications and are semi permanent, meaning that future treatments can be effectively tailored to meet the ever-changing needs of the patient’s skin based on their dynamic and unique processing of the treatments.

Other benefits are that the procedures are less expensive than surgical options, no general anaesthesia is required, and the skin is not cut or pulled, which may look more natural. Reza notes that in South Africa, some of the most popular minimally invasive aesthetic treatments include skin rejuvenation, injectables, body contouring, hair stimulating, hair removal and breast aesthetics. These treatments are effective in addressing wrinkles, deep creases, loss of facial volume and skin tone and texture. “While a non-surgical cosmetic treatment likely won’t give you the same dramatic results as a surgical facelift, gradual changes through non-invasive procedures can be even more effective in reversing the signs of ageing. Plus, when you treat the skin with redermalisation or platelet-rich plasma, you’re not cutting into the skin and removing parts to achieve the desired results. Instead, you’re creating tighter, healthier, rejuvenated skin from within, for a more natural result without the scarring.

“Ultimately, by delaying or removing the need for surgery, these treatments are better for both patients and practitioners due to decreased risk factors. Non-surgical treatments can take time, but the results are worth the wait.” Achieving natural anti-ageing To achieve a natural, holistic result, it’s best to use a combination of treatments. Ensuring that your skin successfully fights the signs of ageing requires a blend of self-care and medical solutions.

“First, it’s important to protect your skin by limiting your sun exposure and using sunblock. You should also focus on staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, exercising, managing your stress levels and avoiding smoking. But how you age greatly depends on genetics, which is why non-invasive anti-ageing treatments can benefit you. “You could also make use of off-the-shelf anti-ageing creams and treatments, but bear in mind that they are cosmetic and not regulated,” says Reza. Anti-Ageing Art approaches aesthetics with a focus on timeless elegance. Through in-depth research, expertise and a people-focus, it offers anti-ageing solutions with authentic and lasting results.