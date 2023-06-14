‘No leadership crisis in Joburg,’ mayor Gwamanda hits back

Johannesburg - The mayor of Joburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, said there was no leadership crisis in the City of Joburg. Gwamanda was speaking at the second part of the State of the City Address (SoCA) Debate, which concluded yesterday.

Gwamanda had received criticism from opposition parties that the municipality was not stable under his watch. He had been criticised for not being able to explain his role in the Ithemba la MaAfrika, an investment scheme that allegedly scammed the elderly around Soweto out of thousands of rand. The mayor had also been criticised for missing a number of activities because of poor health. Gwamanda used his speech in council to hit back at his detractors. He said he was a young mayor and determined to lead the city in the manner that he saw fit.

“I am Councillor Gwamanda, a duly elected mayor of the Joburg metropolitan municipality, and I would like to assure the residents that government in its current form is stable and that there is no leadership crisis in the City of Joburg,” Gwamnda said. Gwamanda said the Government of Local Unity (GLU) led by the ANC was stable and intact. This is despite reports of two camps in the ANC Joburg caucus and a fragmentation of the minority parties, who were at the forefront of unseating the DA in the city. “We are therefore, as the government of local unity, reiterating the fact that we are here and at the service of all six million residents. The revolution for which I advocate and for and for this generation in particular is a simple one that we demonstrate through the action of governing effectively,” Gwamanda said.

Gwamanda said he did not believe that he was forced to subject himself to interrogation by the media. These statements follow criticism from the media fraternity that he has not availed himself of a media briefing since he was elected mayor. He alluded to a narrative that had been created about his government by the media. But he described it as a sponsored narrative by the opposition. Gwamanda replied to questions and other matters that the opposition parties had raised on his SoCA. He also acknowledged that he understood the problems of the inner city and that his upbringing in the township of Soweto made him more conscious of its challenges.