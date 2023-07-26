No legal consequence yet for Mashatile over the blue-light convoy ‘lie’

Johannesburg - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has remained mum amid testimony in the Randburg Magistrates Court by one of the eight “bluelight brigade” assault suspects, that SA’s second in command was travelling in the convoy with them. Shadrack Kojoana told the court on Monday that they took their orders from the “Commander” who was travelling in the convoy with them. He also denied that they had assaulted anyone from a Polo that had been driving too close to them.

This contradicts Mashatile’s denial after the incident earlier this month, through his spokesperson, Vukani Mde, that he was not in any of the convoy vehicles. “The DP will not be giving running commentary on a court case,” Mde said. The eight suspects, who are back in court today for bail applications, face 12 charges, including assault, malicious damage to property, discharging a firearm, contravening the Road Traffic Act, reckless and negligent driving, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Kojoana’s testimony has led to concerns about whether or not Mashatile had told the truth. Legal expert Ntabiseng Dubazana of Dubazana Attorneys, when asked if there could be implications if Mashatile was found to have lied, said it would depend on whether the State was considering adding him to the list of accused. “Unless they (the suspects) say they received instructions from him to act the way they did, then they can use that as a reason for defence,” said Dubazana.

The suspects arrived in court on Monday under police guard; all eight were wearing face masks, hoodies, and jackets that enabled them to hide their faces from the media. They were remanded in custody. The suspects are Kojoana, Johannes Mampuru, Pomso Mofokeng, Harmans Ramokhonami, Phineas Boshielo, Churchill Mkhize, Lesibana Rambau, and Moses Tshidada. On Sunday, they turned themselves in at the Sandton police station.

The group was captured on camera assaulting three civilians on the N1 highway near Fourways, north of Johannesburg. The video, which went viral on social media, has again drawn attention to the “blue-light brigade“ which have been criticised in the past for their reckless driving and behaviour. The State argued that it was not in the interest of justice for the accused to be released on bail and intends to oppose it.

State advocate Elize Le Roux, reading an affidavit from the investigating officer, said that three of four people attached to the military who were off duty on the day of the assault, and driving in a Polo, were assaulted. The driver of the Polo upon seeing a black car behind him, thought they were being hijacked. The affidavit read that the driver feared being hijacked and continued driving as he witnessed the car behind him and someone brandishing a firearm.

He also remembered being boxed in by two cars. One man banged the glass with a firearm, but he did not succeed. He then went to the back of the car, and the rear window shattered. The court also heard that “Mr Koen” who had shared the video, had received death threats and filed a charge of intimidation. He is one of the state witnesses who will testify when the trial starts. The court also heard that damages to the car amounted to about R95 000, and the owners, in fear of their lives, were considering deregistering it.

Le Roux said the accused failed to report the matter to their commander, and they had complete disregard for the laws of the country. She said accused number five had twisted the facts and claimed that the victims were drunk and tried to flee the scene. Action Society South Africa’s Ian Cameron said the suspects should not be granted bail; the group has for quite some time been calling for a total ban on “bluelights”.