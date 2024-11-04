No load shedding expected after Kriel Power Station fire, Eskom assures

Power utility Eskom has assured South Africans that the damage due to fire in Kriel Power station is not going to lead to load shedding. Eskom last week celebrated seven months without load shedding in the country, revealing that diesel savings reached R13.7 billion year-on-year.

The power utility on Monday confirmed that on Sunday at approximately 5.04pm, Unit 6 at Kriel Power Station in Mpumalanga correctly tripped following the loss of hydraulic oil to the turbine valves. “A preliminary investigation revealed that an oil pipe had broken, causing an oil spill on the hot surfaces of the turbine, which triggered a fire,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena. “Eskom assures South Africans that this incident will not impact the current generation capacity or lead to load shedding. The ongoing, incremental results of the Generation Recovery Plan have continually added more of a buffer to the system to manage incidents such as this. The system has sufficient reserves.”

Mokwena said the station’s fire and emergency team responded swiftly to extinguish and contain the fire. “Eskom can confirm that no personnel were injured, and all other units at the power station remain fully operational. The standard investigation procedure is now under way to assess the extent of the damage, as well as the time required for repairs and restoration. Eskom will make a further announcement when the results of this investigation are finalised,” she said. Mokwena said Kriel Power Station Unit 6 contributes 475MW to the power grid. With this unit temporarily offline, total unplanned outages stand at 8 483MW — still 4 517MW below the base case for summer 2024.

She said the current available generation capacity is 30 809MW, while today’s peak demand is forecasted at 26 364MW. “There are currently adequate reserves for evening peak, with an additional 720MW anticipated to return to service later today, Monday 4 November 2024. Eskom remains committed to maintaining a reliable power supply and will continue to provide the public with regular significant updates,” said Mokwena. Two videos were shared on social media platform, X, showing when the fire started and during the inferno.

Some people took to X to express their views, expressing worry while others suspected sabotage. “That sabotage allegation comes to mind now,” wrote Nya ka General. Another X user, Zovuyo Veronica Mente, wrote: “Another ABB generator is coming to South Africa soon, maybe generators because they apparently keep spares and SA is ready to buy their second hands. Meanwhile, the Medupi unit isn’t restored as yet, another power station unit is gone. Sithule siyabuka.(loosely translated as we sit and observe).”