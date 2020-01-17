According to Eskom, its emergency resources had been used to ensure that there was adequate generation capacity to meet the demand, but it warned that the risk remained.
“Despite a constrained and vulnerable system, no load shedding was implemented Wednesday.
“Our emergency resources, namely the open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes, were used cautiously in order to ensure that they remained at adequate levels to supplement capacity for the rest of the week,” the power utility said in a statement.
“All three units that were on unplanned outage, as a result of the flooding which caused coal handling problems, are all back in service but not at full capacity. Two reliable and major generating units will go on scheduled maintenance tomorrow, and we have planned accordingly to ensure that their absence does not destabilise the system.”