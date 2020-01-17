No load shedding for the rest of the week - Eskom









Eskom said that there is no load shedding is expected. South Africa’s electricity provider Eskom said no load shedding was expected for the rest of the week. According to Eskom, its emergency resources had been used to ensure that there was adequate generation capacity to meet the demand, but it warned that the risk remained. “Despite a constrained and vulnerable system, no load shedding was implemented Wednesday. “Our emergency resources, namely the open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes, were used cautiously in order to ensure that they remained at adequate levels to supplement capacity for the rest of the week,” the power utility said in a statement. “All three units that were on unplanned outage, as a result of the flooding which caused coal handling problems, are all back in service but not at full capacity. Two reliable and major generating units will go on scheduled maintenance tomorrow, and we have planned accordingly to ensure that their absence does not destabilise the system.”

The state company - which supplies about 95% of South Africa’s electricity, most of it coal fired - was forced to effect load shedding last year to avoid overwhelming the grid as its generation units broke down largely due to years of inadequate maintenance.

“It is important to note that the power system is vulnerable and volatile with an ageing fleet that requires higher levels of maintenance. Getting back to stability will take some time and we request our customers to work with us by reducing their demand while we work on improving the effectiveness of our maintenance,” Eskom said.

On Tuesday, Eskom dismissed reports that municipalities had been told to brace for an imminent escalation of rolling blackouts to “stage 8”.