No money, no seat for independent candidates, voter education not enough

Independent candidates who contested the 2024 general elections have been shown the door by South African citizens, after none of them emerged with convincing seats in the National Assembly. The May 29 general election was the first time independent candidates were allowed to participate owing to an amendment to the Electoral Act.

Seven independent candidates entered the fray in this year’s elections seeking to be part of the SA’s government decision-making body. None mad it to Parliament. According to associate professor at the University of the North West, Dr John Molepo, the independent candidates lacked resources and the zeal to attract votes. “The reasons why an independent candidate did not emerge are the resources factor.

“It is difficult to campaign if you do not have financial capacity. This begs the question if South Africa is ready to receive independent candidates for the general elections or do we still prefer political party representation,” Molepo said. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) had not done enough to educate voters about independent candidates, he said. “The IEC did not do well in terms of civic education or rather awareness with regard to independent candidates. This also implies that those with money can contest and win,” he said.

Molepo said the failed independent candidates should not lose focus going forward. “We are a maturing democracy. In the coming years, our people will lose interest in party politics and focus on individuals who are assisting them daily and this is evident with our local government,” he said. The IEC did its best to deliver credible elections even though challenges were bound to happen, he said.

“They did well. This demonstrates that our people respect the democracy they have … the IEC did well during voter registration with limited budget. “I think this is where they could improve. Perhaps we should start a debate about whether South Africans are ready for e-voting?” he said. One of the candidates, diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, had a dismal performance in the elections.

Liebenberg’s spokesperson, Dirk Lotriet, blamed the IEC, saying at first they were helpful but later unable to be contacted. While the big political players were making headway, raking in more votes on the results board in Gauteng, some independent candidates were leading ahead of some smaller parties. Another candidate, Tshepo Mogano, also did not make the cut.