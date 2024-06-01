No more slay queens for ANC leaders, says Malema

In spite of a negative growth in the elections, the EFF leader has remained defiant that his party is not the biggest loser of the 2024 general elections, but the ANC adding that the ANC has remained quiet due to the pains of losing the elections to the MK Party. “The ANC is quiet. They are not saying anything. Here in Gauteng, the money for slay queens has run dry. They used to take money meant for the poor and give it to slay queens. Now their taps have run dry,” he said.

On Saturday, with more than 99% voting districts accounted for, the ANC emerged with 41% share of the votes, the DA at 21%, the new kid on the block, MK Party at 14.6% and the EFF at fourth place with just over 9.4% share of the votes. Head of the emergence of the MK Party, the EFF was poised for a phenomenal growth. However, this was not to be as the MK factor took over the elections resulting in multiple losers in the elections, admits MK Party took the vote from right under their noses. Some commentators have attributed the demise of the EFF to its open border policy, but Malema slammed these suggestions saying if this was the case, ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance would have done better than they did in the elections.

“As a reflection, we did well as the EFF. We have no regrets at all. When we were running the elections. You find that there are people who are not playing a role in the elections but they are on the list. There is a principle that was issued during the elections that everybody must go do work from where they are assigned and because some were disturbing the work of the elections we said they should just go home,” he said. In spite of a poor showing at the elections, EFF leader Julius Malema has revealed that he will not quit politics and will remain at the helm of the red berets as the party continues its work of trying to dislodge the ANC from power. Malema who addressed the media for the first time following the disastrous elections in which the EFF was overshadowed by the MK Party as the third biggest political party in the country said their growth in the previous elections was due to ANC supporters finding themselves without a political home after Zuma was removed from the ANC.