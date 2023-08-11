No shocker as sex tapes are now the norm

Johannesburg - While the video of the influencer and DJ, Honour Zuma Zacn, fondly known as Cyan Boujee, has alarmed some parts of the country, it was no shocker to many as sex tapes are becoming the norm in South Africa. In 2017, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba commanded the attention of many when his video containing material of a sexual nature surfaced.

He said it was private material that was only meant for him and his then-wife, Norma Gigaba. He later revealed that he had faced blackmail threats after his phone was hacked when he was finance minister. Business tycoon Lebo Gunguluza and his wife Lebo Mokoena are also on the list of prominent people whose sex tape was leaked on social media in 2017.

While they were not fazed by the attention, the pair explained that it was a private video meant to be a lasting memory for their holidays. SK Khoza, who many of his fans claim was trending for all the wrong reasons, also made headlines after a video of him engaged in a lewd act with an unidentified woman made the rounds on social media. Like most prominent people, he remained calm while his name was claiming trends on various social platforms.

Prince Kaybee, who also had a picture of his privates shared publicly without his knowledge, spoke out when the sex tape of ANC Free State Legislature’s Zanele Sifuba trended after it was made public. It was reported that Sifuba allegedly refused to pay a R300 000 bribe and her sex tape was leaked. “When I look at the Zanele Sifuba unfortunate incident, I remember being on the phone with my mother for over an hour after my d**k was doing rounds. I had never heard her so disappointed; she cried throughout the call, and I haven’t been able to forgive myself,” he added.

“In all the trauma, Mama Zanele is going to endure right now, her shame, guilt and disgust for herself will first be inspired by her kids, close relatives and other members of her family, because I’m certain those are the people she’s gonna have a tough time facing,” said the DJ. Media personality and reality star Faith Nketsi is also among the well-known people whose private material was leaked on social media, and years later, some users continue to share the short video. While there is a popular notion that sex sells and claims that these videos are motivated by it, revenge porn is an offence in South Africa.

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Films and Publications Amendment Bill into law, which addresses hate speech, child pornography and revenge porn. It was revealed that anyone who breaks the revenge porn laws in South Africa and is found guilty of sharing or distributing revenge porn will face time behind bars or will be fined. The bill also states: “If the victim can’t be identified in the content, the perpetrator could face two years in jail and/or pay a fine of up to R150 000. However, if the victim can be identified in any way, the perpetrator could spend four years in prison and/or pay up to R300 000.”