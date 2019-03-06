File picture: Pexels

The implementation of "No Work No Pay" policy in the case of striking Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospital employees is threatening to derail efforts to end the protest. While the workers are willing to return to work , they don't want their salaries to be docked for the few days that they did not work. On the other hand, the hospital management wants to effect the policy saying the workers know that it exists.

Nurses and support staff at the hospital downed tools for a few days raising issues such as the closure of the hospital canteen without notice, the hiring of foreign doctors over local ones, money that was allegedly stolen at the Human Resources office and staff shortages.

Despite many meetings between the management and the unions, no breakthrough could be reached. That resulted in the hospital management rushing to the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday night to interdict the striking workers from intimidating those that want to return to work.

The court order also stated that no hospital property should be damaged and those that don't comply with the court order be arrested.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health, Lesemang Matuka, said even before the workers went on strike, they knew about the existence of the no work no pay policy. He also said the strike itself had been unprotected.

"Health is an essential service and they were not supposed to go on strike and neglect patients. The no work and no pay is a policy which unions know about. They need to go back to work or they wont get paid for the days that they are not working," Matuka said.

According to the Democrat Nurses Union of South Africa's (Denosa) Simphiwe Gada, they know it's standard that when workers go on strike, the no work no pay rule is applied.

This time, however, workers don't want that to the implemented want to return to work but are not agreeing on the no work no pay policy rule, he said.

"They are refusing that. Even if they know about the no work no policy rule, they are saying the situation could have been prevented by the management. They are also saying that seeing that they are willing to compromise and return to work so the management must understand and not apply the policy," Gada said.

Gada also said they were trying to convince management not to take the money all at once so that the workers don't have to fell the pinch in the pocket.

He said they suggested that management rather take the money in batches.