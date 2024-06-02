Nobody is going announce the results of elections, Zuma warns

Former president Jacob Zuma has issued warnings to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) not to provoke the “people of SA” by officially announcing the results of the 2024 general elections today (Sunday). South Africans across the country came out in their numbers to vote in the country’s seventh democratic elections.

The IEC is expected to declare the results of the election on Sunday evening. However, Zuma- who is the president of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has warned them not to “rush” into announcing the results before considering all the objections filed by various parties, including his party. The MKP has called for a re-election, which would force citizens of the country to make their mark again, this in spite of the MKP being the third-largest party in the election. The MKP has also received the highest number of votes in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was speaking at an impromptu media briefing at the Results Operation Centre in Midrand on Saturday night. “This institution (IEC) must reassure us that they looked into these issues. Nobody must declare tomorrow (Sunday) If that happens, people will be provoking us because we know what we are talking about. (Why) should they rush to announce ?” Zuma asked. The former president and other smaller parties believe that some officials of the IEC were part and parcel of a bid to rig the elections after many reports of discrepancies and shenanigans were reported across the country.

“I'm hoping that whoever is responsible is hearing what I'm saying. Don't start trouble where there is no trouble,” Zuma warned. The MK Party is demanding that the 2024 elections be investigated by a commission of inquiry. “This must go to a commission of inquiry. We are going to present why we do not want to be rushed into announcing elections…This is the first time since our freedom where we have problems.

“People are angry in this country. The truth just be the truth. Many things have gone wrong so there should not be any rush. There is nobody who's going to die if results are not announced tomorrow,” he said. The IEC initially had ignored the threats but later on Saturday night during a press briefing the organisation’s chairperson Mosotho Mosotho Moepya said they would be looking at the objections. “There are many important considerations. I indicated to you and I continue to hear these voices even in this hall. People who are invested in it want to see it come to a close.