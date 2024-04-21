The entertainment industry is reeling from the loss of another great talent after well-known MC and DJ Peter Mashata was reportedly shot and killed in Soshanguve over the weekend. The ‘Noise Maker’ as he was affectionately known, is said to have performed his final set at his All Black event at Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve Block G at midnight.

Police on Sunday confirmed the comedian, DJ, radio personality, and MC, who was also popularly known as a stadium announcer at Mamelodi Sundowns home matches, was gunned down. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said Tshwane police had opened two dockets of murder and attempted murder. “The shooting involved two men, aged 46 and 45, during the early hours of Sunday. One victim died in the hospital while the other was injured,” said Kweza.

“The two victims were driving near the Tshwane University of Technology in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled, and police are following several leads.” Mashata’s death was another painful reminder of how DJ Sumbody was also killed in 2022 after he was booked to perform at a number of gigs on Saturday, the day before his death. He spoke at DJ Sumbody’s funeral, and his videos were shared on social media as tributes continued to pour in.

In recent events involving another shooting, fans were left alarmed after news that one of the late DJ Sumbody’s close friends, known to many as DJ Vettys, was involved in a shooting that left him in critical condition. Last year, Vusi Ma R5 was also gunned down outside Legentsheng in Soshanguve. Ma R5 was well-known for having influenced music, particularly with songs like Thaba (Ke Chenchitse).

His moniker originated from his sense of style and the R5 coins he wore on his belt, which he wore as an emcee at local stokvel events where Bacardi music was played. After numerous fatal incidents involving well-known individuals, Soshanguve has come under fire for being unsafe. An X user, TwaRSA, was among those who commented about Mashata’s death, highlighting the prevalence of crime in South Africa.

“Another DJ gone. RIP Peter Mashata. This is not a Sosha thing; South Africa is just a crime scene.” Hazel Kotu also spoke fondly about the DJ and said: “I learned and fell in love with the song All For You by Glenn Jones because of Peter Mashata. May your precious soul rest in peace,” she said. Taking to social media, Paul Mtirara pleaded with DJs to do something massive for Mashata.