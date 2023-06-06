Nomfundo eyes global success with latest album

Johannesburg - After the glittering success of her album Amagama, Nomfundo Ngcobo aka Nomfundo Moh has returned with another album, Ugcobo. Ngcobo believes in healing people through her music, visuals, and lyrics; this album seeks to be an echo of that, with themes of love, healing, and gratitude.

The Phakade Lam hitmaker said Ugcobo, which means anointing, was motivated by her church, which was the first platform where she got to learn about her musical gift. She said going back to her roots helped her not to forget who she was, and that gave her strength to confront any challenge. Speaking about the new album, she said every move was thought through, and she collaborated with some of the artists because of the relatable sounds they carried through their music.

Boasting a long list of much-loved music classics, Ngcobo has maintained her consistency in delivering hit songs that get everyone in their feels. “Amagama accolades gave me more confidence, and I got quite convinced that I am serving my purpose when doing music; I am ‘anointed’ to deliver such music,” said Ngobo. “I collaborated with the likes of Bongane Sax, Big Zulu, Afrotraction, Simmy, Ntencane, Sphesihle Zulu, Naxion Cross, and Jaiva Zimnike. I wanted the music to sound as musical and heartfelt as possible. These artists carry a lot of soul in their music, and some have the cultural aura I needed to deliver for my fans who love traditional music.”

Asked about the support back home, she said: “The support has been amazing, especially because they could all see that I was on the road most of the time while working on this album. They tried, by all means, to meet me halfway so I don’t end up feeling like I’m under pressure.” Ngcobo shared her hopes that this album would open international doors for her. “I’m hoping Ugcobo will do just as great as Amagama, and this time I’m hoping it will help me unlock my international-level potential. I’m hoping to do more exciting collaborations, in and out of AfroPop, and I would like to do Ugcobo tours in different cities where my MohFam people are based,” she said.