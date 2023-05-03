Nomfundo Moh aims to heal others with coming album

Johannesburg - Multi-award-winning music talent Nomfundo Moh, whose real name is Nomfundo Ngcobo, continues to be a beacon of light through her artistry as she gifts her fans with another album, Ugcobo. Ugcobo, directly translated as “anointing”, follows the success of the chart-topping and award-winning album Amagama.

The album is set to be released later this month, and she has been leading with two hit songs that have received the nod from her fans. Uthando Lunye and Amalobolo were released last month and have been claiming good spots on the music charts. Speaking about the album, she said she was motivated by the support she acquired from her peers with the release of Amagama.

“Through the success of the first album, Amagama, and being a recent graduate, I saw what an amazing impact it had on my university peers; I have their support, and I am grateful for them. I feel anointed, that I can heal and speak to my peers and older people, spreading courage, faith and hard work,“ says the Afropop star. Ngcobo added that she could not wait to present her full project to her fans and listeners. “I am speechless, grateful and starstruck. As I return home to my latest single being released, I am even more excited to present my full project, Ugcobo, to my listeners and supporters.”

When she spoke about the first album with The Star, Ngcogo said: “I promised my fans that I would give them Amagama deluxe before the year ends, depending on how the first album does. And so they have been giving me so much love and support. And I thought it was about time I kept my promise.” She also touched base on the significance of making relatable music, highlighting that it is her priority as an artist. “That is my priority because I always tell myself that as much as I love music, the music that I make is not for Nomfundo, but for the people who listen to and buy my music. So it is important that they can relate to the music I write. So at all times, or by any means, I must make sure that whatever I write, as much as it may be my imagination or my experiences, I ask myself, how does that link up with people?” said Ngcogo.

Last year, the 22-year-old joined DBN Gogo as the second South African artist chosen to be part of the platform’s flagship programme that amplifies the voices of talented African women. The singer expressed gratitude, saying women should grab opportunities and use their superpowers. “Being part of Spotify’s EQUAL programme shows me that my talent, as a woman, is recognised and that there are people willing to help me. People who see my vision and ambition, and people who want to take me to greater heights,” said Ngcobo.