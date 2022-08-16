Nomfundo Moh highlights women’s narrative in music industry

Johannesburg - Renowned music powerhouse Nomfundo Moh alongside other music stars celebrated Women’s Month to highlight EQUAL as one of the Spotify programmes intended to eliminate barriers for women in the music industry. The special event was also aimed at acknowledging the importance of the growth of Spotify EQUAL Africa for artists like Moh, who have made their names known through their talent.

All agreed in a panel discussion that included Phiona Okumu, Nomfundo Moh, Angela Weickl and Kim Sineke, that in order to rewrite the women's narrative in the music industry and to make it more inclusive, education is important. They further shared that collaboration with key stakeholders and teams makes it easier for female artists to knock on doors and speed up the process of inclusivity. Spotify’s mission remains to unlock the potential of human creativity - by giving millions of artists the opportunity to live off their art.

Spotify's head of music in Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said: “In short, we are here to partner with all of Africa’s music stakeholders to create value for the ecosystem. That includes all the much-needed work we do to bring female creators to the centre of the conversation (via EQUAL Africa), our investment in the next generation of artists, educating and empowering artists with the tools and data to make the most of the opportunities to export their music and gain new audiences around the world.” Nomfundo took to the stage as another EQUAL Africa artist and performed an exclusive preview from her album. Music artist Sio, who is due to release her album soon, was announced as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for August.

The Star reported how Nomfundo Moh was elated to be part of the programme, explaining that women should grab opportunities and use their superpowers. "Being part of Spotify’s EQUAL programme actually shows me that my talent, as a woman, is recognised and that there are people who are willing to help me. People who see my vision and ambition and people who want to put me on greater heights,” said Moh. The Star