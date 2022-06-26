Nominations are in for the Top five in Gauteng

Siyabonga Sithole Nominations for the top five positions to the Gauteng Provincial Conference have been closed with Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile having already accepted their nominations.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pair are contesting for the top job in the provincial structures, Bandile Masuku has declined nomination for the province's Treasurer position without giving reason. Current ANC Gauteng Secretary General Jacob Khawe has been nominated alongside TK Nciza and Thulani Kunene vying for the slot. While Paul Mojapelo was nominated in absentia for the position of treasurer.The conference has broken up to prepare the ballot before voting takes place.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nominations got underway today a day after they were supposed to proceed, following a series of delays impacting the conference with the adoption of credentials only happening late into Saturday night. The case against the ANC by Jabulani Sithole threatened the validity of the conference after Sithole attempted to interdict the conference member from Ekurhukeni. ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe speaking after the nomination process said that after the conference, the party will collapse all factions and lobby groups in order to get the party to focus on the job at hand.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The credentials were adopted by the plenary and ultimately adopted, once that was done, the Chairperson David Makhura invited the Chairperson of IEC and convener, Joe Maswanganyi, who would take over the electoral process. After that proces we had to disband the PEC to allow the nomination process to take place. We have just concluded the nomination process and all five positions are being contested in this conference with two candidates contesting the chairperson position led by comrade Lesufi and Comrade Maile," Mabe told the media. Following the court case and other delays that impacted on the smooth running of the conference, Mabe said the party was doing everything to ensure that the business of the conference happens even with delays to the programme, adding that the party wants to renew itself ahead of the elections in 2024. "At the end of this conference, we will be collapsing all these lobby groups to ensure that there is only one lobby group after this conference and that lobby group is the ANC which is now going to lead the charge. This is to make sure that the ANC in Gauteng emerges victorious in 2024. That is the obsession of the ANC, to ensure that it attends to and resolves people's problems making sure that people have jobs and where there are potholes those potholes ate fixed," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement