Nomvula Mokonyane, who was fingered in the State capture report, beams in yellow on government's biggest stage

Mokonyane, the ANC Deputy Secretary-General, and Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Dr Naledi Pandor were programme directors of the ceremony.

A state capture accused Nomvula Mokonyane was the programme director of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Mokonyane, former Cabinet minister, was accused of accepting cash, groceries, and even chicken braai packs during the State Capture Commission.

The commission heard that late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson allegedly provided Mokonyane with financial and other forms of assistance because of her influence in the ANC and government circles, as the company sought to secure lucrative government tenders.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the commission’s chair, concluded that Mokonyane had been heavily implicated in corruption and wrongdoing and recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigate the allegations against her further, with the possibility of pursuing criminal charges.