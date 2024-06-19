Independent Online
Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Nomvula Mokonyane, who was fingered in the State capture report, beams in yellow on government's biggest stage

Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: South African Government/ Facebook

Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: South African Government/ Facebook

Published 4h ago

Share

A state capture accused Nomvula Mokonyane was the programme director of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Mokonyane, the ANC Deputy Secretary-General, and Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Dr Naledi Pandor were programme directors of the ceremony.

Mokonyane, former Cabinet minister, was accused of accepting cash, groceries, and even chicken braai packs during the State Capture Commission.

The commission heard that late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson allegedly provided Mokonyane with financial and other forms of assistance because of her influence in the ANC and government circles, as the company sought to secure lucrative government tenders.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the commission’s chair, concluded that Mokonyane had been heavily implicated in corruption and wrongdoing and recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigate the allegations against her further, with the possibility of pursuing criminal charges.

Since Zondo said that, he has since been the Chief Justice criticised by many for some rulings that have come under his leadership concerning individuals such as former statesman Jacob Zuma.

Ironically, Zondo administered the Presidential Oath Office, where Ramaphosa promised South Africans that he will be faithful to the citizens and maintain the Constitution and uphold the law.

This is despite the dark cloud of Phala Phala scandal hanging over Ramaphosa’s head.

Ramaphosa and his party ANC are in agreement with the DA, IFP, and PA, they have pebbled this the government of national government.

The Star

ancdaifppatriotic alliancenpasouth africagautengpretoriacyril ramaphosachief justice raymond zondocorruptionphala phalastate capture