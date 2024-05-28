North West and Gauteng hospitals’ partnership boasts success of first open heart surgery

Collaboration between the North West and the Gauteng Department of Health has seen the success of the first open heart surgery at Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital, in the North West. On Friday, a cohort of medical experts from Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) teamed up to conduct the surgery of 38-year-old Martha Vanstawel, who was a cardiac patient since 2006.

Vanstawel continued to suffer from mitral regurgitation (a leaking valve) with a sub-mitral aneurysm, which is the abnormal swelling of the heart in layman’s terms, despite surgery being recommended as early as 2006. However, the patient was not emotionally ready. The team of medics was spearheaded by head of cardiothoracic Surgery Dr Tumi Taunyane, and head of anaesthesia Dr Palesa Motshabi Chakane from CMJAH. From Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital was thoracic surgeon Dr Akin Ogunrombi, and anaesthetist Dr Aunell Mallier.

“Having done this complex operation in a township hospital which seems dilapidated externally, however, has satisfactory infrastructure on the inside. What this means, we have demonstrated complex operations can be done anywhere, because it is the same themes, just different environments. This dispels the myths and perceptions that such operations can only be done in tertiary centres. We need to decentralise and bring health care closer to the people,” Taunyane said. This special occasion was overseen by provincial MECs for Health, Madoda Sambatha and from Gauteng, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. The MECs said the success of the surgery was a testament for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI), which enhanced unlimited access to quality health care for all South Africans, especially in poor areas and townships.

“This initiative exemplifies the transformation of health services in South Africa, focusing on access and equity to health care. By bringing such advanced medical care to the North West, we ensure that patients receive the necessary treatment without the added burden of travelling long distances, thereby reducing both financial and emotional strain on them and their families,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko. The Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital began efforts to improve health infrastructure in 2010 by establishing cardiac services, with structural planning beginning a decade later. Although Covid-19 was a global pandemonium, the hospital’s team dedicated itself to renovating theatres, acquiring necessary equipment and countless engagements between the hospitals, which brought forth the success of this milestone (surgery).