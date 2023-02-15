Johannesburg – North West police have urged the public to be vigilant about hijackings in Hebron. The Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 1 in Brits police management said it had warned drivers about escalating hijackings occurring in the policing precinct of Hebron.

This warning was issued after several cases were reported between November 2022 and February 2023. "In most of the incidents, the victims were contacted by the suspects, pretending to be clients, who requested assistance in transporting goods with light delivery vehicles (LDVs). “On arrival in Hebron, the victims were overpowered by multiple armed suspects and their vehicles hijacked," said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

On November 2 of last year, at around 4pm, a Hyundai H100 vehicle was hijacked at Itsoseng, near the Hebron Mall. In another incident reported on January 24, 2023, a Hyundai bakkie was hijacked by four armed suspects at Itsoseng, Hebron. Myburgh said the victim was kidnapped and released unharmed in a bushy area in the vicinity of Oskraal. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Newstand Section in Hebron, a victim was overpowered by three suspects, who took his Nissan NP300 bakkie.