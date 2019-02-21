Morake Gilbert Molefe has been an ANC councillor since 2016 and will on March 30 hold his own SOWA. Picture @LukhanyoV twitter.

A ward 31 year old councillor from the North West has shown that it's not only the president and the premiers who get to address people who voted them into power. Councillor Morake Gilbert Molefe will on March 30 hold his own State of the Ward Address (SOWA) and where he will get to brag to his constituency about his achievements in the past year and also challenges he has faced.

Yeah. This one takes the Community very seriously. — Superblack (@hostilenativ) February 20, 2019

Molefe has been an ANC councillor in the Morelete Local Municipality from 2016. He's a councillor for Ward 10 which compromises the following villages, Mmathwaela, Miocheko, Tladistadt, Moema, Lekgolo and Dikebu.

Good...he’s giving feedback to the community! They shud all follow his example. I’m sure he’ll take questions! 😊 — #Ina-Ka (@Leleza_) February 20, 2019

The address will he held at Dikebu Community Hall at 11am.

His banner on the upcoming SOWA lit up the Twitter with many saying this was an indication of an accountable leader who takes his community seriously.

When communities are led...Power to the young 🤜🏾 — Letlotlo 💎®️ (@TheAlchemist_ZA) February 20, 2019

Others like @MrMbosh were pleasantly surprised by the fact that there is in fact something called SOWA commenting: "This is a first for me."

Many others were impressed saying that is what leadership was all about.

Wow, some progressive wards, siyafunda 👏👏👏👏👌 — Zakroboka (@Zakroboka) February 20, 2019

He wee need more of this. Leadership to people. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kwena (@CKkwena_2010) February 20, 2019

What a brilliant idea! Once the SONA and SOPA is done, Mayors should do a SOMA and then ward councillors should do a SOWA..... — Edwin Arrison (@kairosza) February 20, 2019

The Star tried to get hold of Molefe to get more details on the SOWA but his phone just rang. An employee at the municipality said this would not be Molefe's first SOWA as he had one last year too.

"He is the only one under this municipality who does it. He had one last year and it was well-attended. It's proving to be popular," the employee said.



