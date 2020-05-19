North West dad allegedly murdered two sons by feeding them rat poison

Johannesburg - North West police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering his two sons aged 11 and 12 by feeding them rat poison. The man has been charged with two counts of murder and was expected to appear at the Brits Magistrates’ Court. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaabone, the man is a farmworker and lives in Valkop Plot in the vicinity of Assen near Brits. Mokgwaabone said the man called police on Saturday using his employer's phone, telling them that his sons had drank rat poison the previous day and they failed to wake up. As an ambulance had not been called after the children drank the poison, police went to the scene. However, the children had already died.

Mokgwaabone said an inquest docket was opened for investigation.

"However, it came out during investigation that the father seemingly poisoned the children. He was then charged with two counts of murder. The motive is unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues."

Mokgwaabone said information they also received the mother had left for Krugersdorp two weeks before the murder and was not home at the time of the alleged murders.

Although she was tracked down and informed of the deaths of the children and the arrest of her partner, she was believed to still be in Krugersdorp on Tuesday.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family. He also commended the police for working tirelessly to ensure that the suspect is positively linked with the horrific occurrence.

In March this year, Nthato Moloi of Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, allegedly poisoned his two children Mikael,10, and his little sister Michelle, 5, by lacing their mincemeat with rat poison.

Moloi allegedly laced the meal with lethal doses of rat poison, which caused the children to froth heavily at the mouth, dying excruciatingly at their home in Tshongweni Section.

Their mother was taken to hospital after also eating the meal.

Moloi was also taken to hospital the day after his children's death after allegedly ingesting the same poison.

