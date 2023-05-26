North West Hospital blasted for placing newborn babies in boxes

Pictures of newborn babies in boxes, circulating on social media, have sparked concerns, with many slamming the North West Health Department. Yesterday (Friday) morning the Northwest Times revealed that Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, launched an investigation into this, as the babies were reportedly placed in boxes instead of cribs in Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

Build One South Africa Leader (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, also commented about conditions at the hospital. “What the North West Government is doing is cruel and inhumane. How can they place newborn babies into boxes at the Mafikeng Provincial Hospital? “They have looted all the money for public healthcare and now babies are suffering. Bushy Maape must resign for this,” said Maimane

According to Jacaranda FM, Health spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane, said this was the first time the department experienced such a situation, and assured the public they would institute further investigations. A newborn baby placed in a box. Lekgethwane said arrangements were under way to provide additional cribs to the hospital.