Pathologists carry the body of a three-year-old boy into a mortuary van after he was allegedly stabbed to death by his stepfather. Picture: Screengrab

Johannesburg - A man who allegedly killed his partner’s three-year-old son and seriously injured his seven-year-old brother with a stab wound, was found dead in his vehicle in Moletsamongwe outside Mahikeng, North West on Thursday morning. It is understood that the mother was at work when the children were attacked and she got word of the incident when she was contacted by a neighbour.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said police were called to a house in Bokone village where the body of a three-year-old boy was found in a pool of blood on Wednesday morning. Police also found the deceased's seven-year-old brother stabbed.

“His seven-year-old brother was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. The seven-year-old is reported to be in a stable condition,” said Myburgh.

Myburgh said reports suggested that the children's stepfather had allegedly stabbed them and fled the scene in a brown Honda Ballade.