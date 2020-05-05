North West police 'disturbed' by violent attacks on farm workers during lockdown

Johannesburg - North West police say they are disturbed that a gang of armed men has been going around, robbing people, shooting and assaulting them, during the lockdown. This comes after two groups of farm workers were attacked in their residences on the farms over the weekend at Mamogaleskraal near Brits in two separate incidents. It is believed they were attacked by the same gang. One of the farm workers is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the upper body through the door. According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, the first incident occurred at about 10pm on Saturday. She said four workers were in their rooms when the armed gang attacked them. One of the farm workers was inside with his wife and 8-month-old baby.

"Two of the suspects were armed and they banged on the doors. One of the victims, a 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg. The other one who is a 29-year-old, was shot in the left hand.

"The third victim, a 30-year-old victim, was severely assaulted with a gun on his face. The last victim had refused to open the door when the men banged on it. However, the gunmen shot him through the door and he was hit in the upper body. He's in a serious condition in hospital.

Myburgh said the wife of one of the men and their child were not harmed. She said two phones and an undisclosed amount of money was taken in the attack.



Three hours later, eight farm workers living in a nearby farm were also attacked.

Six of the farmer workers were inside their living quarters with their wives when they were attacked.



"They banged on the doors and also fired a warning shot. Two of the farm workers were also severely assaulted in the attack. The took three cellphones, three TVs and cash and none of the women who were there with their husbands were harmed."

Myburgh said they believe that the attacks were carried about by the same people and that it was worrying and disturbing that at the time that only essential workers had permission to travel around that time due to the lockdown, criminals wee moving easily and attacking people.

"This is disturbing, we're not expecting people to be moving around, especially during the time when there is a curfew that states that no one except essential services workers be out between 5am and 8pm.

"If anybody has information on what happened, please call Captain Matle on 082 557 0671," she said.

The Star