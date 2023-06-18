North West technical school’s administration block burnt to ashes

Johannesburg - While the rest of the country was celebrating the youth of 1976, the youth of North West Education suffered a setback worth millions following the torching of a technical school administration block. North West Education MEC Viola Motsumi said they were dismayed to learn that the long weekend in celebration of Youth Month had gotten off to a disappointing affair for them after an administration block of Boitsanape Technical High School was burnt down on Saturday.

According to the department, the principal of the school was alerted at about 4pm by another teacher that the school's administration block was on fire. North West technical school administration block burnt down . Picture: North West Department of Education Upon the principal's arrival at the school, he found the fire department on the scene extinguishing the fire, whose cause is still unknown at this stage. The fire resulted in the loss of two computers, five photocopying machines, textbooks, and damage to office furniture estimated at millions.

"On behalf of the department, I wish to express our extreme disappointment that this unfortunate incident happened immediately after the historic day of June 16. "This is a real drawback for the department, especially now during a critical period of the mid-year exams," said Motsumi. "We really do not expect such a horrible incident like this in our schools. Already, we are working on the list of schools that need our attention during this financial year. This one was never in our plans at all."