Johannesburg - The family of the lady seen in a video walking naked with a man who's also in the nude and calling himself Jesus have confirmed that they have found her even though she is not "entirely okay" .
The video of the two went viral on social media on Sunday evening when a clearly shocked woman motorist recorded the naked pair as they walked nonchalantly in Blairgowrie. In the video, the man - Hekima Namarifa - says he's Jesus and needs a lift to Northcliff.
When the woman does not offer then a lift, they turn and walk away as the shocked woman continues to record them.
Later, Twitter user, @Its_Kamo_ wrote that the lady, Tumelo Moabelo, was her missing cousin.
"Please help me find the girl in this picture she’s my cousin and she’s missing her name is Tumelo (also whatever info you may have in this guy please send it to me), " she wrote, adding that they needed to find her.